Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Dress for Success Rochester celebrates International Women’s Day

5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Many events were held in our community Wednesday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

One of those events was put on by Dress for Success Rochester. People came in to learn about its campaign “Your Hour, Her Power” where it encourages people to donate one hour of their pay to women in need.

The mission is to help women gain financial freedom and empowerment in the workforce. The CEO of Dress for Success Rochester said this is especially necessary after the pandemic.

“I think it’s always important to celebrate women, but specifically today, we should bring awareness to the fact that three years into the pandemic, women are still disproportionately affected by the global downturn. Rising childcare costs, transportation needs,” Alyssa Whitfield said. “Those are the things that are affecting women in the workplace today and we should bring awareness to that.”

