US-India Ink Semiconductor Deal To Counter China's Growing Tech Dominance Under Xi Jinping By Navdeep Yadav, 5 days ago

The U.S. and India signed an agreement regarding semiconductors, with the aim of enhancing coordination in their chip-industry incentive plans. What Happened: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina ...