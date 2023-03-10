Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
The Wichita Eagle

What percentage of Wichita households make more than $200K each year? See the data

By Lindsay Smith,

5 days ago

The median household income in Kansas sits at $64,521, according to the latest American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows five-year estimates from 2016 to 2021.

That’s $4,500 lower than the national median income of $69,021, according to the same survey.

So how does Wichita compare statewide? The city’s median income sits at $56,374, about $8,000 less that the state median, according to the survey.

The survey found 4.6% of households in Wichita make at or more than $200,000 a year during that time.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 6.2% of households make less than $10,000
  • 4.6% make $10,000 to $14,999
  • 9.3% make $15,000 to $24,999
  • 10.3% make $25,000 to $34,999
  • 14% make $35,000 to $49,999
  • 18.9% make $50,000 to $74,999
  • 12.8% make $75,000 to $99,999
  • 13.6% make $100,000 to $149,999
  • 5.7% make $150,000 to $199,999

The mean income in Wichita is $77,762, according to the five-year estimates.

Household incomes in Sedgwick and surrounding counties

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly wage in Sedgwick County is $1,032 .

Here’s a breakdown of the median household incomes in Sedgwick and surrounding counties from highest to lowest, according to the Census Bureau:

  • Butler County: $71,651
  • Sedgwick County: $60,593
  • Harvey County: $60,653
  • Sumner County: $54,854
  • Kingman County: $54,852

According to the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the nation saw a small drop in unemployment rates over the year, the Wichita area saw an increase, going from a 2.6% unemployment rate in December 2021 to a 2.9% rate in December 2022.

Sedgwick County saw a similar trend, seeing an increase from 2.8% to 3% in a year.

Note: This story was corrected at 1:07 p.m. on March 10 to correct the difference in Wichita’s median home income from state. The difference is $4,500.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas: the worst place in America to get injured on the job | Commentary
Wichita, KS6 hours ago
Wichita council member Frye’s vote buys time for wife’s employer on city contract
Wichita, KS9 hours ago
Wichita OKs changes to tobacco ordinance without American Heart Association support
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mental health hospital slated for Wichita could solve some problems but faces staffing questions
Wichita, KS1 day ago
In Wichita, a bad headlight can lead to jail
Wichita, KS7 hours ago
City of Wichita approves new tobacco ordinance
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Reno County taking action after years of residents having high nitrate levels in water
Yoder, KS1 day ago
Intrust Bank on 'downgrade watch' by Moody's, CEO says customers shouldn't worry
Wichita, KS23 hours ago
Wichita settles lawsuit in Andrew Finch killing, the nation’s first fatal swatting
Wichita, KS1 day ago
City of Hutchinson looking for new police chief
Hutchinson, KS23 hours ago
Restaurant inspections: Rodents, bugs in berry liqueur, old steak, bare hands in Wichita KS
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita promises to change ‘cultural DNA’ of police department after sobering report
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita Public Schools will pay up to $2.5 million for security upgrades at 11 schools
Wichita, KS2 days ago
City of Wichita approves $5M settlement in Andrew Finch’s shooting death in ‘swatting’ case
Wichita, KS1 day ago
39-year-old Wichita woman found safe
Wichita, KS11 hours ago
UPDATED: Jeff Hooper no longer with City of Hutchinson
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
$6,000 worth of cologne stolen from Wichita store
Wichita, KS8 hours ago
‘I was really lucky to be adopted’: Wichita teen finds his ‘real’ family early in life, grows to become Regional Youth of the Year
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Garden City man sentenced for taking $80K from father
Garden City, KS2 days ago
Wichita’s latest chicken restaurant has opened
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita officer who aligned with Three Percenters arrested on suspicion of DUI
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Siemens Gamesa plans to reopen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson, KS2 days ago
Longtime Shops at Tallgrass boutique leaving for Wichita’s Waterfront
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
Wichita, KS2 days ago
MISSING IN KANSAS: J’Miya Dillard
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Broken, dysfunctional and horrible: Kansas officers describe culture in report
Wichita, KS4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy