What percentage of Wichita households make more than $200K each year? See the data

The median household income in Kansas sits at $64,521, according to the latest American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows five-year estimates from 2016 to 2021.

That’s $4,500 lower than the national median income of $69,021, according to the same survey.

So how does Wichita compare statewide? The city’s median income sits at $56,374, about $8,000 less that the state median, according to the survey.

The survey found 4.6% of households in Wichita make at or more than $200,000 a year during that time.

Here’s the full breakdown:

6.2% of households make less than $10,000

4.6% make $10,000 to $14,999

9.3% make $15,000 to $24,999

10.3% make $25,000 to $34,999

14% make $35,000 to $49,999

18.9% make $50,000 to $74,999

12.8% make $75,000 to $99,999

13.6% make $100,000 to $149,999

5.7% make $150,000 to $199,999

The mean income in Wichita is $77,762, according to the five-year estimates.

Household incomes in Sedgwick and surrounding counties

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly wage in Sedgwick County is $1,032 .

Here’s a breakdown of the median household incomes in Sedgwick and surrounding counties from highest to lowest, according to the Census Bureau:

Butler County: $71,651

Sedgwick County: $60,593

Harvey County: $60,653

Sumner County: $54,854

Kingman County: $54,852

According to the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the nation saw a small drop in unemployment rates over the year, the Wichita area saw an increase, going from a 2.6% unemployment rate in December 2021 to a 2.9% rate in December 2022.

Sedgwick County saw a similar trend, seeing an increase from 2.8% to 3% in a year.

Note: This story was corrected at 1:07 p.m. on March 10 to correct the difference in Wichita’s median home income from state. The difference is $4,500.