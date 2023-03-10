Man who followed girl into her LI home may have other victims: police

DEER PARK, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A man who followed a 17-year-old girl into her Long Island home in January was arrested Thursday.

The girl was headed home when she noticed the driver of a black pickup truck following her to her Deer Park home on Jan. 29 around 4:15 p.m., police said.

Ismail Sarimehmet, 47, pulled up in front of her house, walked up the driveway, into her attached garage and began speaking to her.

The teen called for her parents and immediately went inside her house, police said.

When Sarimehmet heard that her parents were home, he walked back to his truck and left. The girl was not physically harmed, police said.

Sarimehmet was arrested at his Deer Park home around noon on Thursday following an investigation by Second Precinct Crime Section officers, police said.

He was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment. He was held by police and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

Investigators believe other females were targeted and are asking anyone with more information to call the Second Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8228 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.