Mom Has Genius Hack For Getting Baby Out of the Car When Someone Is Parked Too Close

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Having good parking skills are super important...

Check out this video from TikTok user @kellyarvan to see one mom demonstrating a different type of parking skill...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @cheekysara38 wrote about what they did in this situation, "I use either sock, blanket or even one of the kids spare shirts.“

With TikTok user @emily91020comminting, "How about just get in your car and readjust?" And TikTok user @unknown_22._ felt similarly when they wrote, "Or just learn how to park LOL.” While TikTok user @edadal44 asked the question, "Why are people complaining? I'd rather this be done then my car scratched.”

And TikTok user @tiabarden2 shared how she has dealt with this situation in the past when she wrote, "Lol I normally squash one hand between the car and door while I get my kids out with the other hand LOL.” With TikTok user @serena_scrimizzi adding that "Literally everyone in the comments missing the point…The amount of times someone has parked close to ME!"

And TikTok user @jennahleezak wrote that, "I usually use my hand and husband gets him but this is less painful LOL.”

With TikTok user @therealmissfitts writing that, "You are absolutely gorgeous, your accent/voice is so soothing & i love your content.”

Well what do you think? Are you going to try this hack next time you're in a tight parking space and need to get your baby out?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.