This town is changing their name just for Taylor Swift

America’s sweetheart, Taylor Swift is being honored in a way we’ve never seen before – with a whole city named after her!

While Taylor will be kicking off her long awaited “Eras Tour” in Glendale, Arizona, Mayor Jerry P. Weiers has a special surprise awaiting her arrival that is “highly unusual.”

"There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!" the city of Glendale said in a statement. "We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!"

On Monday, March 13 Glendale revealed a temporary name change in honor of the star’s arrival lasting between March 17-18. This week the city will now be known as "Swift City."

What a way to kickoff such a highly anticipated show.

