Open in App
Glendale, AZ
See more from this location?
Audacy

This town is changing their name just for Taylor Swift

By Yasmeen Akbar,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEcbT_0lEXnsDW00

America’s sweetheart, Taylor Swift is being honored in a way we’ve never seen before – with a whole city named after her!

Listen to Taylor Swift Radio and more on the free Audacy app

While Taylor will be kicking off her long awaited “Eras Tour” in Glendale, Arizona, Mayor Jerry P. Weiers has a special surprise awaiting her arrival that is “highly unusual.”

"There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!" the city of Glendale said in a statement. "We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!"

On Monday, March 13 Glendale revealed a temporary name change in honor of the star’s arrival lasting between March 17-18. This week the city will now be known as "Swift City."

What a way to kickoff such a highly anticipated show.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Top 5 Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Trucker Spots Mysterious Ghost-Like Figure On Arizona Highway
Payson, AZ7 days ago
Famous Sandwich Chain Continues its Rapid Expansion in Phoenix With Another New Store Open
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
J.J. Watt in awe of Taylor Swift after attending 'The Eras' tour, proudly declares himself a ‘Swiftie’
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Arizona governor signs executive order banning hair discrimination
Tempe, AZ4 days ago
This Arizona City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Bomb squad called to north Phoenix to investigate possible explosive device
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
More evacuations ordered due to Arizona river flooding: Live radar, updates
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Mother shot to death in Chandler, police say
Chandler, AZ5 days ago
Man in custody after leading Mesa police on chase to Phoenix casino
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Brawl Breaks Out Aboard Southwest Flight From Dallas to Phoenix
Dallas, TX8 days ago
Missing Arizona inmate captured in Phoenix hotel
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
New surveillance video of Michael Irwin incident at Phoenix hotel
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Gilbert Regional Park Closed for Boots in the Park
Gilbert, AZ7 days ago
Fiesta Village breathing new life into West Mesa
Mesa, AZ8 days ago
FREE pet vaccine clinic on March 20 at three Valley locations
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
New plans could bring life back to Fiesta Mall
Mesa, AZ8 days ago
Body found in Phoenix canal
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
County pays $1.7 million to woman shot by detective in Paradise Valley
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
'I can't imagine the pain': Neighbors react to devastating crash that killed three teenagers in Mesa
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
Driver slams into wall near Shamrock Farms in Phoenix; flooding intersection
Phoenix, AZ8 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ11 days ago
SWAT Standoff at Phoenix gas station turns deadly
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
Multiple Valley roads closed due to river flooding caused by water releases
Mesa, AZ5 days ago
Loved ones demand more answers into the death investigation of a Phoenix man
Phoenix, AZ8 days ago
20 acre commercial center coming to San Tan Valley
San Tan Valley, AZ6 days ago
Suspect on the loose after Wendy’s employee shot in Mesa
Mesa, AZ6 days ago
Employee shot outside Wendy's restaurant in Mesa Tuesday afternoon
Mesa, AZ6 days ago
Family intending to sue after man was killed while in MCSO custody
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
Gilbert man who claimed wife fatally slipped found guilty of killing her
Gilbert, AZ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy