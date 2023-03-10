Man arrested for manslaughter, other charges following Warren County overdoses

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Kentucky man is facing multiple charges in connection with two overdoses — one of which was deadly — in two Warren County cities over the past few months.

Authorities said members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Smiths Grove Police Department, and the Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force carried out a joint investigation following the death of an 18-year-old man from an overdose in Smiths Grove on Oct. 22, 2022.

According to officials, the sheriff’s office and the task force discovered information indicating 30-year-old Antowan D. Cross of Bowling Green, trafficked M-30 fentanyl pills to the 18-year-old the night before his death.

Months later, on Jan. 23, the task force said another overdose was reported in the Grider Pond area of Bowling Green, but this victim was brought to the Medical Center at Bowling Green and survived.

According to authorities, the Grider Pond victim “also received her near fatal fentanyl overdose” from Cross.

The task force described M-30 pills as extremely dangerous, adding that they have led to numerous overdose deaths.

As a result of the overdose investigations, as well as toxicology results, officials said members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Bowling Green Police Department , and the Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force took Cross into custody without incident on Thursday, March 9, on Lover’s Lane in Bowling Green.

Law enforcement reportedly seized 57 M-30 pills, six grams of cocaine, seven Xanax pills, and $1,240 in cash during the arrest.

The task force announced in a statement that Cross was charged with the following offenses:

Second-degree manslaughter, causing an overdose death

First-degree wanton endangerment (Class D felony)

First-degree trafficking in controlled substance, fentanyl derivatives (Class C felony)

First-degree trafficking in controlled substance, cocaine (Class C felony)

First-degree trafficking in controlled substance, fentanyl derivatives (Class C felony) This indictment stemmed from a previous offense that happened on July 8, 2022



Cross was brought to the Warren County Regional Jail, pending his arraignment in the Warren District Court, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the investigation is set to be turned over to the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney, with officials saying additional charges are possible.

