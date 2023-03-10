Open in App
Texas State
WashingtonExaminer

Meta developing Twitter competitor similar to Mastodon

By Christopher Hutton,

5 days ago

Meta i s developing a private server-based competitor to the Elon Musk -owned Twitter.

Meta confirmed on Thursday that it was in the early stages of developing an app to allow users to post text-based updates in a decentralized community. The app, code-named "P92," would build off of Instagram but offer a decentralized network in which users set up their servers similarly to the open-source social network Mastodon. The project's development could allow Meta to step in to fill Twitter's market share as the company seeks new users and income.

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates," Meta told Platformer . "We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests."

P92's servers will reportedly be an offshoot of Instagram and accessible with the same login credentials. Users will be able to join or create private servers as they wish, although the platform will also include a feature to "broadcast posts to people on other servers," according to Moneycontrol .

Decentralized servers attracted attention after Musk's initial plans to acquire Twitter went public. Several users said they would leave the platform in protest and join websites like Mastodon, an open-source social platform that allows users to host private services. While these surges made initial news , users struggled to stick with Mastodon.

Musk tried to stifle the wave of platform departures in December by banning links to Mastodon on Twitter.

