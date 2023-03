CROWLEY, La. — On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Office of the Mayor of the City of Crowley announced W. 1st Street between N. Avenue F and N. Parkerson Avenue will be closed beginning next week.

Starting Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that said block will remain closed for approximately one to two weeks, weather permitting.

Such closure is needed so that drainage improvements can be completed, officials say.