Open in App
Novi, MI
See more from this location?
DBusiness Magazine

The Shyft Group Selects Our Next Energy Batteries for Blue Arc Platform

By Tim Keenan,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bth8W_0lEXepoo00
The Shyft Group has selected Our Next Energy to supply batteries for its Blue Arc delivery EV platform. // Photo courtesy of The Shyft Group

Novi-based commercial vehicle manufacturer The Shyft Group Inc. has selected Aries batteries from Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE), also in Novi, for its Blue Arc electric delivery vehicle platform.

“We are proud to partner with Our Next Energy in our home state of Michigan to help deliver our industry-leading commercial-grade EV solutions for fleets across this great country,” says Daryl Adams, CEO of Shyft. “Their batteries offer industry-leading composition and power that supports our commercial-grade vehicles designed to handle the payload and range necessary for our fleet customers.”

The batteries include Aries 79 kWh and 62 kWh LFP packs. The new 62 kWh pack, which will appear first in Blue Arc Class 5 vehicles, adds additional flexibility by combining in-series and parallel configurations, according to ONE.

“The Shyft Group has a reputation for leadership in commercial vehicles as evidenced by its enviable market share,” says Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE. “As Shyft tackles the electrification transition, we see a clear vision of rethinking what’s possible and boldly tackling every challenge to realize this exciting future. We are lucky to be selected as its U.S. LFP battery partner as we also celebrate this as our 10th supply agreement since 2021.”

The Shyft Group developed Blue Arc, its purpose-built commercial EV platform, to provide emissions-free trucks that can meet the ongoing increase in e-commerce, which is expected to grow the last-mile delivery segment in North America by $62.71 billion from 2023 to 2027. The scalable architecture of Aries allows it to be configured based on capacity, voltage, and size, perfect for Class 3, 4 and 5 commercial vehicles, according to ONE.

The Aries 79 kWh pack has completed safety and durability validation and will begin production later this month. Aries LFP is more energy dense than the nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) batteries used in most of today’s electric vehicles. Aries gives emission-free fleets more cargo capacity and the ability to embark on new multi-stop routes by offering additional range.

The Aries battery is manufactured in Van Buren Township, in partnership with Piston Automotive, in a dedicated 3 GWh pack line commissioned and funded by Our Next Energy.

The post The Shyft Group Selects Our Next Energy Batteries for Blue Arc Platform appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
DTE Energy Lowers Natural Gas Bills for Three Straight Months
Detroit, MI1 day ago
DBusiness Daily Update: Fair Lane Launches 2023 Bronco Raptor Sweepstakes, and More
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
DBusiness Daily Update: Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island Makes Top 25 Historic Film Hotels List, and More
Detroit, MI11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Detroit’s Crestlight Capital Acquires 4 Class A Buildings in Metro Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Envisics in Troy Completes $50M Funding Round for Auto Holographic Displays
Troy, MI5 days ago
Perspire Sauna Studio Opens in Rochester Hills, First in Michigan
Rochester Hills, MI10 hours ago
Ford to Join TED Future Forum as Founding Member at Detroit Conference
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Detroit Public TV Board of Trustees Elects Melissa Roy as New Chair
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Laura Chavez-Wazeerud-Din Named VP of Programs and Compliance at Southwest Detroit Business Association
Detroit, MI5 days ago
UL Solutions to Develop Battery Testing Lab in Auburn Hills
Auburn Hills, MI9 days ago
Provide Inc.
Lake Orion, MI5 days ago
Ford to Boost Production of Several Popular Vehicles
Dearborn, MI9 days ago
New Pathway for Transfer Students Between Wayne State and WCCCD
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
Majestic Beds
Royal Oak, MI2 days ago
Bankjoy in Detroit Raises Funding for Growth and Innovation from Curql
Detroit, MI9 days ago
MSU Federal Credit Union Launches Two New Standalone Digital Brands
East Lansing, MI9 days ago
Ann Arbor’s MemryX Signs Exclusive Deal for AI Processors
Ann Arbor, MI9 days ago
Major Work on Oakland County Water Improvement Project Begins Next Week
Rochester Hills, MI1 day ago
2023 Cohort of Harvard Business School’s Young American Leaders Program Announced
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Guardhat in Detroit Partners with 3M on Connected Safety
Detroit, MI12 days ago
Ford Launches Latitude AI to Advance Automated Driving
Dearborn, MI12 days ago
Troy’s Mahalo Boosts Digital Banking Platform for Credit Union
Troy, MI9 days ago
Detroit’s DivDat Opens Payment Kiosks in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN9 days ago
Carhartt in Dearborn Debuts Resale Program
Dearborn, MI12 days ago
Simonne Kapadia Joins Collins Einhorn
Southfield, MI2 days ago
Invest Detroit Ventures Names Lee Rawlings Investment Director
Detroit, MI12 days ago
Flagstar Bank in Troy Looking for Fintech Startups for MortgageTech Accelerator
Troy, MI12 days ago
Dwanette Williams to Chair Bank of America’s Black Professional Group Michigan Chapter
Detroit, MI12 days ago
Ann Arbor’s May Mobility Expands Partnership to Deploy AVs
Ann Arbor, MI15 days ago
Two Michigan Companies Collaborate to Enhance Future Road Safety
Ypsilanti, MI16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy