The Shyft Group Selects Our Next Energy Batteries for Blue Arc Platform

Novi-based commercial vehicle manufacturer The Shyft Group Inc. has selected Aries batteries from Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE), also in Novi, for its Blue Arc electric delivery vehicle platform.

“We are proud to partner with Our Next Energy in our home state of Michigan to help deliver our industry-leading commercial-grade EV solutions for fleets across this great country,” says Daryl Adams, CEO of Shyft. “Their batteries offer industry-leading composition and power that supports our commercial-grade vehicles designed to handle the payload and range necessary for our fleet customers.”

The batteries include Aries 79 kWh and 62 kWh LFP packs. The new 62 kWh pack, which will appear first in Blue Arc Class 5 vehicles, adds additional flexibility by combining in-series and parallel configurations, according to ONE.

“The Shyft Group has a reputation for leadership in commercial vehicles as evidenced by its enviable market share,” says Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE. “As Shyft tackles the electrification transition, we see a clear vision of rethinking what’s possible and boldly tackling every challenge to realize this exciting future. We are lucky to be selected as its U.S. LFP battery partner as we also celebrate this as our 10th supply agreement since 2021.”

The Shyft Group developed Blue Arc, its purpose-built commercial EV platform, to provide emissions-free trucks that can meet the ongoing increase in e-commerce, which is expected to grow the last-mile delivery segment in North America by $62.71 billion from 2023 to 2027. The scalable architecture of Aries allows it to be configured based on capacity, voltage, and size, perfect for Class 3, 4 and 5 commercial vehicles, according to ONE.

The Aries 79 kWh pack has completed safety and durability validation and will begin production later this month. Aries LFP is more energy dense than the nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) batteries used in most of today’s electric vehicles. Aries gives emission-free fleets more cargo capacity and the ability to embark on new multi-stop routes by offering additional range.

The Aries battery is manufactured in Van Buren Township, in partnership with Piston Automotive, in a dedicated 3 GWh pack line commissioned and funded by Our Next Energy.

