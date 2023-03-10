One free agent at every position the Browns should target when market opens

The floodgates of free agency are about to burst as the legal tampering window is set to begin on Monday. For the Cleveland Browns, this means they have an opportunity to make a massive impact on their roster, specifically on the defensive side of the football. They have already been linked to recognizable names who will hit the market, but they have some needs on the other side of the ball as well.

As they look to get back in the playoffs in 2023 after two years off, who is one name per position the Browns could target in free agency to improve their roster?

QB: Marcus Mariota

The Browns may go out and draft a younger, less expensive option to compete with Kellen Mond like UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson. However, if they do target a veteran backup quarterback who can emulate a bit of the skillset of Deshaun Watson, Marcus Mariota is their guy.

Mariota is out of starting opportunities and will now have to accept his fate as a backup. And with that, the salary of a backup. If the Browns are hoping for a higher floor plug-in guy in case of an injury to Watson, Mariota would be further along to stick into the starting lineup than Mond or a rookie quarterback.

It would be shocking to see the Browns sign a quarterback with any guaranteed money this free agency, however.

RB: D'Ernest Johnson

What if the Kareem Hunt replacement was already on the roster?

The legs of D’Ernest Johnson are fresh, he knows the system and does some great things out of the backfield as a receiver. While he does not have the breakaway juice that Jerome Ford has, Johnson is a solid running back who may even command some starting touches if he signs elsewhere.

Again, the 2023 NFL Draft is a far better option to get a third running back to place behind Nick Chubb and Ford. But if they target another running back in free agency, Johnson knows the organization. One has to think he is looking for greener grass, however.

WR: Mecole Hardman

Looking to get more explosive offensively, the Browns may turn to a receiver with burners both down the field and on manufactured touches in the open field. While Mecole Hardman battled injuries this season, he has proven capable of providing lighting in a bottle when he has the football in his hands. This is a trait no other receiver on the Browns’ roster can lay claim to.

If the Browns have other plans than Josh Downs or Tyler Scott with their second rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft, then giving some money to Hardman makes sense in free agency.

TE: Foster Moreau

Harrison Bryant is a third tight end and a guy who can flex into the backfield as a fullback. And as a former fourth rounder, that’s still a great value! But he is not a capable second tight end for a team that will still come out in a good deal of 12 personnel looks.

The Browns are expected to pursue an upgrade behind David Njoku, and Foster Moreau fits the makeup and athletic ability the Browns will covet. He will not command a huge chunk of money, so this is certainly an intriguing option for the Browns to take a deep look at.

OT: Andre Dillard

The Browns have historically had tremendous depth along their offensive line, so do not expect that to change. They have also loved to bring in former first round reclamation projects, and offensive tackle Andre Dillard fits the bill here. While Jedrick Wills will be the starting left tackle in 2022 again and will very likely get his fifth-year option picked up, having an athletic piece for offensive line coach Bill Callahan to work with gives the Browns solid competition at depth.

James Hudson showed flashes but also displayed some rock-bottom reps as well that could get someone hurt. Dillard and Hudson can compete for the swing tackle job as the Browns stay on par with their depth upfront as well.

OG: Hjalte Froholdt

Hjalte Froholdt is such an easy player to decide to re-sign. Again, the Browns love their offensive line depth, so bringing back a player who spot-started games for them at both guard and center should be a no-brainer.

His tab will not be expensive, and what he can bring to the Browns in case Wyatt Teller or Nick Harris go down with injuries again is priceless. Unless some team pays a depth piece like Froholdt well over the minimum, he will likely be back in Cleveland.

C: Corey Levin

It is time to accept that center Ethan Pocic is a goner.

He played far too well for the Browns to re-sign him to an offensive line unit which they have invested a steep amount of capital into already. This means they will turn to a rookie contract via the 2023 NFL Draft or they will sign a depth piece in that room (just as they did with Pocic a year ago). Or both.

Corey Levin spot-started games for the Tennessee Titans a year ago, and graded out fairly well according to PFF. He would make an ideal depth piece and potential one-year deal similar to what the Browns worked out with Pocic a year ago.

EDGE: Samson Ebukam

Now we get to the part of the roster where the Browns may invest a decent amount of money into: the defensive line. Starting with edge defenders, Samson Ebukam is among the most intriguing options for the Browns to target. According to ClevAnalytics, Ebukam checks every box that general manager Andrew Berry has looked for in pass rushers:

“He produced a solid 11.9% pressure rate (above EDGE avg of 11%) and that led to six sacks. That 11.6% conversion rate was still well below what the group average has been so we could see some positive regression this year. He has at least five sacks in four straight seasons, and has generated at least a 9.5% pressure rate in each of those seasons. Last season was the first time he produced a sack conversion rate below 20% since 2018. Also, when you look back at when he came out of college, Ebukam destroyed the combine with a 9.8 RAS and 1.53 10 yard split. To put that 10 yard split in perspective, Myles Garrett was a freak with his speed and generated a 1.57 split.”

If the Browns can land a solid starter opposite Garrett like Ebukam, that would be a home run outcome.

DT: Javon Hargrave

If the Browns are going to break the bank at any position, it will be at defensive tackle. Javon Hargrave and the Browns have been linked together for quite some time now as the fit is obvious. New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz loves a productive pass rushing defensive tackle, and Hargrave fits the bill.

At the age of 30, Hargrave is the top defensive tackle on the market, however, and could command around $18-20 million per year on his next deal. The Browns will clear the cap space to throw that money around, but it will be interesting to see if they go for a big name at defensive tackle or look to spread it among a few names to build depth.

LB: Azeez Al-Shaair

Re-signing Anthony Walker Jr. is the common answer here and not a bad option for the Browns as they need a locker room glue guy to help the younger players transition to a new defensive coordinator. However, if they wanted to take a swing on a younger guy, Azeez Al-Shaair is a solid option.

He only played WILL for the 49ers in 2022, but he did start two games at MIKE in 2021, fairing quite well in those outings. With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah already on the roster at WILL, giving Al-Shaair the keys to the middle of the defense has big risk potential, but also big reward potential.

CB: Sean Murphy-Bunting

Greg Newsome II has stated he will not play in the nickel anymore, so the Browns will have to find a new one in 2023. Given the difficulty of the position (no boundary to help with leverage, have to stay square for inside or outside breaks, have to fit the run), the Browns could look for a veteran to fill that void instead of throwing a rookie in there.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, a former second round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has plenty of experience inside and even graded out well as a run defender and tackler in the three games he started in the slot for the Bucs in 2023. Overall a volatile player, but one worthy of bringing into the room and throwing into the slot under Schwartz.

S: Juan Thornhill

In need of replacing John Johnson III, the Browns are in the market for a safety. While they are linked to the biggest name on the market, Jessie Bates, a more cost-effective option to allow them to spend upfront may be a better idea.

Enter Juan Thornhill.

An athletic freak who can get excellent depth over the top of a defense, Thornhill could fill the role of a true center fielder that they have been lacking since Tashaun Gipson broke out in 2014. Cheaper and athletic, this is the Berry way.