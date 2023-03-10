Chris Holtmann discusses Ohio State's newfound confidence during Big Ten Tournament

Quinn Harris / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

It was a long and difficult regular season for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. They went just 5-15 during the regular season and finished 13th in a conference that has 14 teams in it. So, most people expected the Buckeyes to be an easy out in the Big Ten Tournament.

However, Ohio State has begun a Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament with wins in the first two rounds. As Holtmann explained, this is partially due to newfound confidence that the Buckeyes have.

“I think that’s part of it, but I think the reality is there were too many times throughout this year — listen, there is a way you need to play when you’re struggling and maybe you’re down, and I think our team had to learn to play the right way when we go through adversity in games, and that’s been a hard lesson for us, and it’s taken us a minute to understand that,” Chris Holtmann said.

“There’s a way you’ve got to play to give yourself a chance. Tonight was a great example. We’ve been saying that over and over, and I think it’s been validated in how our guys have performed really starting with the first half at Purdue. You play the right way, you give yourselves a chance. We’ve done that.”

Ohio State’s next game is going to be on Friday against Michigan State.

“And on top of that, I think, when you see some success, obviously confidence comes with that,” Chris Holtmann concluded.

Chris Holtmann on Ohio State’s resiliency

After beating Iowa, Chris Holtmann praised his Ohio State team. In particular, he was proud of the team’s resiliency.

“We have found a way to play the right way when things haven’t gone our way,” Holtmann said.

“We didn’t do that for a stretch. We didn’t do it. As much film as we watched, it took us getting knocked in the teeth several times to understand there is a way you play when you are struggling that is the right way. If you do that, you’ll give yourself a chance to win. I think this validates it.”