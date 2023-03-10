Nate Oats says Alabama's break between games was 'needed'

Eakin Howard | Getty Images

Alabama hoops is finishing up a necessary break from basketball. Time off the court meant extra rest for the players after a grueling conference slate, but it also meant a few days away from the limelight amid the murder investigation that’s overshadowed much of their last month of play. Regardless of the nature of the situation, it’s a tough distraction to deal with for a lot of the players who weren’t even involved, not to mention star freshman Brandon Miller, who’s at the center of the whole thing.

The on and off-court fatigue eventually wore on the Crimson Tide and they dropped a few SEC games late in the season, including their finale at Texas A&M. Now, that’s not to say Alabama would have won if not for the distractions, because A&M was a darn good club all year and was a worthy second-place finisher in the SEC. However, head coach Nate Oats saw his guys playing a bit sluggish by the end of league play and believes they really needed these extra few days off before their SEC Tournament run.

“Yeah, I think it’s needed. We’ve gotta get our guys’ legs back under them so we can make some shots,” said Oats after the loss to the Aggies last Saturday. Though he wants his guys to get plenty of rest, Oats also says the extra time provides an opportunity to practice some different stuff.

We’ve gotta get back in the gym, work on some individual skill stuff, particularly shooting,” Oats continued. “When you’re playing two games a week since the first week of January, there’s not a lot of time to just work on some individual skill stuff. We try to get in and do it. But not playing until Friday, we’ll give them (Sunday) off and then Monday and Tuesday, it’ll be pretty much focused on what we need to do to get better.”

Asked what Alabama will focus on in the time they do practice, Nate Oats pointed to offense.

“Our players’ skill level, shooting, some execution stuff on offense, take care of the ball and then start to focus in a little bit more on what the options would be in the 8-9 game after today,” said the Alabama coach. “We’ll figure out what all the different options will be as far as who’s playing in the 8-9 game, who we’d play the winner of. The six days before we play a game is needed at this point.”

Following a thrilling overtime matchup between Mississippi State and Florida in the 8-9 game, the Bulldogs ultimately prevailed and will face the Crimson Tide while still needing to do some work to assure an NCAA Tournament appearance. ‘Bama faces a desperate MSU club this afternoon and should be fully rested and ready to go.