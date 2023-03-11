Five people killed during murder-suicide in Miami Lakes home, police say 02:11

MIAMI -- Police said the bodies of five people who had all been shot were found Friday morning during an apparent murder-suicide inside a Miami Lakes home, Miami-Dade police said.

Investigators said a relative called police shortly before 10 a.m. after being unable to contact someone inside the residence, which is located in the 14800 block of NW 87th Court.

Police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said during a news conference at the scene where the bodies of two men and three women were found inside a house.

The relationship between the five people was still under investigation, according to police.

Zabaleta said officers entered the home through an unlocked window and found one body before finding additional bodies in the home.

Police said the evidence at the scene near the body of a man found inside appeared to indicate that he had been the shooter before he took his own life.

Live video from the neighborhood showed several police cruisers at the scene and yellow crime scene tape surrounding the home as investigators searched for clues.

"I'm in shock, this is really hard," said Rolando Aguilar who identified himself as a relative of two of the people deceased at a house in Miami Lakes.

As relatives of the victims showed up to the scene, very few were willing to talk.

"We received at call at 9:52 a.m. from a relative who was trying to locate a loved one inside of that residence," said Zabaleta.

Police have not identified any of the victims. Neighbors are saying at least one of the people murdered had just moved to the U.S. less than two months ago from Cuba.

At this time, it is not known what triggered an individual to kill four people and then shoot himself.

Police said that as of Friday night that is part of the investigation.