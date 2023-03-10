5 Cities Where Minimum Wage Pays for the Least

For workers in these cities, minimum hourly wages come up short when compared to the cost of living.

1. Honolulu, HI (Tie)

Out of the 79 cities in our study, the minimum wage in Honolulu pays for the least. Minimum wage workers earn $12 per hour, but the city's exorbitant cost of living shrinks the purchasing power of those earnings. At 85.6% above the national average, Hawaii's capital city has the third-highest cost of living across our study. That means the hourly minimum wage in Honolulu is actually worth $6.47 when adjusting for cost of living. However, the state-mandated minimum wage will increase $2 in 2024, 2026 and 2028, when it reaches $18.

1. Plano, TX (Tie)

Not only is Plano's cost of living 12.1% higher than the national average, but it has the lowest possible minimum wage. The state of Texas adopts the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, rather than instituting its own higher wage. After adjusting for the cost of living in this suburb of Dallas, Plano's minimum wage is worth just $6.47.

3. New Orleans, LA

While New Orleans raised the minimum wage for city workers to $15 an hour in 2022, other workers are subject to the federal minimum wage of $7.25. With the cost of living 10.8% higher than the national average, the minimum wage is worth only $6.54 in New Orleans.

4. Philadelphia, PA

The minimum wage in Pennsylvania, which mirrors the federal minimum, hasn't risen since 2009. Gov. Josh Shapiro has called for a $15 minimum wage, which would presumably help minimum wage workers in the state's largest city contend with a cost of living that's 8.4% higher than the national average. As a result, the minimum wage in Philadelphia is worth $6.69 after adjusting for the city's cost of living, making it one of the places where the minimum wage is worth the least.

5. Atlanta, GA

Like Texas, Louisiana and Pennsylvania, minimum wage workers in Georgia only earn the federal minimum. In Atlanta, the cost of living is 6.6% above the national average. The minimum wage is worth only $6.80 after adjusting for cost of living, the fifth-lowest across our study.