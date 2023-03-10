In some cities, reporting bad smells can help scientists identify sources of pollution

Air pollution is mostly invisible to the naked eye but can be more easily detected by our noses. Smell My City is an app developed by Carnegie Mellon University's CREATE Lab that uses crowdsourced reports of outdoor odors to identify potential health risks and sources of pollution.

In an interview with Stacker, Ana Hoffman, director of air quality engagement at the CREATE Lab, said that odor reporting has enabled community engagement on the topic of air quality, and as a result, engagement with many different government agencies, allowing residents to demonstrate, with data, the reality of their lived experiences.

A 2022 analysis of more than five years of Smell My City data revealed several pollution events detected by residents living near industrial operations in the Pittsburgh area. One notable data point was a sharp increase in smell reports described as "About as bad as it gets!" between 2018 and 2019. The source, Hoffman explained, was a fire at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, which took its sulfur pollution controls offline for three months.

"People were breathing raw coke oven gas for that entire time throughout our region. It was not the first or last fire at Clairton Coke Works that happened," Hoffman added. "There's several more after that." Coke oven gas is comprised of a complex mixture of compounds , including carcinogenic hydrocarbons.

Since 2020, Clairton Coke Works has incurred more than 800 fines totaling $4.6 million from the Allegheny County Health Department.