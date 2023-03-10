Key Findings

Minimum wage goes furthest in Denver. After a January 2023 increase, the Colorado capital now has a minimum wage of $17.29 per hour, which ranks second-highest study-wide. However, residents in this city are getting the biggest bang for their buck. The city takes the No. 1 spot for the highest minimum real minimum wage, despite experiencing the 22nd-highest cost of living.Minimum wage workers in Seattle earn the most. No city in our study has a higher statutory minimum wage than Seattle, where minimum wage workers earn $18.69 an hour. But Seattle is also among the highest cost-of-living cities in our study. After adjusting for those costs, Seattle's real minimum wage shrinks to $12.51.Less than a quarter of cities have a $15 minimum wage. Only 18 out of the 79 cities in our study have a statutory minimum wage of $15 or more. Meanwhile, 30 cities have a minimum wage that defaults to the federal minimum of $7.25, including four of the cities at the bottom of our rankings.Cost of living in Orlando closely tracks the national average. While Orlando is best known as the home of Walt Disney World, the cost of living in the city is just 0.2% above the national average. As a result, the city's $11 minimum wage is worth $10.98 after adjusting for cost of living.