Data and Methodology

SmartAsset collected state and city minimum wages across the country, pulling data from minimumwage.com and government websites. We then adjusted the applicable minimum wage for 79 of the largest cities in the U.S., according to the local cost of living, using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research. The cost of living takes into account the price of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous goods and services.

For example, the statutory minimum wage in Los Angeles is $16.04 per hour, but the cost of living is 48% higher than the national average. To calculate the city's adjusted minimum wage, we divided the city's statutory minimum wage by 1.48. As a result, in terms of purchasing power, the minimum wage in the City of Angels is just $10.84.

In our analysis, we used the minimum wage as of Jan. 1, 2023. In cases where cities differentiate between small and large employer minimum wage rates, we considered the minimum wage rate required for large employers. Additionally, for cities and states that distinguish between jobs offering health benefits and those that do not, we used the minimum wage for jobs that do not offer qualifying health benefits.

This story originally appeared on SmartAsset and has been independently reviewed to meet journalistic standards.