Air pollution has been linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease, and cancer

Air pollution can cause short-term effects such as coughing, sneezing, and shortness of breath. It can also cause or worsen long-term conditions , including asthma, decreased lung function, irregular heartbeat, and heart attacks. Studies have shown that air pollution can even lead to lung cancer in people who have never smoked because some air pollutants promote rapid mutations of cells in the airways.

While no one is immune to the dangers of PM2.5 air pollution, children, the elderly, and individuals with preexisting heart and lung disease are especially vulnerable—as are people in low-income communities due to proximity to industrial sources of air pollution, underlying health conditions, and poor nutrition, among other factors. Low-income populations are 49% more likely to live in areas exceeding the current 12-microgram limit than wealthier populations. When exposure levels are looked at through a lens of racial disparity, Black, Hispanic, and Asian Americans are all exposed to levels higher than the national average of 6.5 micrograms. White Americans, by comparison, are exposed to levels averaging 5.9 micrograms.

Black populations are also dying from air pollution at a greater rate than anyone else. Black Americans over age 65 experience three times the number of PM2.5-attributable deaths per capita when compared to other races.