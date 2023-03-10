At least 12 cities are already above recommended particulate standards

Race, more than income level, is an indicator of increased exposure to air pollution. In the U.S., PM2.5 pollution is disproportionately caused by non-Hispanic white populations and disproportionately inhaled by people of color, according to a 2019 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

A 2021 study funded by the EPA found that exposure disparities were greater between populations of color and white populations than between people at different income levels. Scientists are unable to definitively identify which emission sources cause this disparity.

Tightening the PM2.5 standard from 12 to 8 micrograms means more people, especially vulnerable communities, will be protected by enforced policy and regulatory measures in those regions as outlined in the Clean Air Act. Currently, 75% of Black Americans are exposed to PM2.5 concentrations greater than 8 micrograms each year, compared to 59% of white Americans.

Currently, 12 cities in the EPA's data have annual levels averaging over 12 micrograms per cubic meter. If the standard is lowered to 10, an additional 13 cities will fall above the standards. If lowered to 9, at least 32 cities would be above. This data represents less than a third of Census metropolitan areas, meaning other cities with missing data could also find themselves above new standards.

Click here for an interactive table of particulate pollution levels across the U.S. since 2000.