5 Cities Where Minimum Wage Goes the Furthest

These five cities have adjusted their minimum wage so that hourly employees can make their money go further.

1. Denver, CO

The Mile High City's statutory minimum wage, which rose to $17.29 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023, ranks second-highest among the 79 cities in our study. A city ordinance adopted in 2019 requires Denver's minimum wage to increase each year based on the Consumer Price Index, which tracks the price of goods and services in the economy. After factoring in the cost of living, which is 14.7% higher than the national average, Denver has the highest adjusted minimum wage in our study: $15.07.

2. Spokane, WA

Spokane doesn't have its own minimum wage law, but Washington's statewide minimum wage increased by $1.25 to $15.74 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023. After adjusting for the city's cost of living, which is slightly above the national average, Spokane's minimum wage is worth $15.02.

3. Buffalo, NY

Buffalo may be one of the snowiest cities in the country, but the minimum wage goes the third-furthest out of all 79 cities that were considered for this study. The New York state minimum wage jumped $1 on Dec. 31, 2022, reaching $14.20. However, Buffalo's cost of living is below the national average, making the minimum wage worth $14.92 after adjusting for the city's cost of living.

4. Minneapolis, MN

The minimum wage in Minneapolis increased to $15.19 on Jan. 1, 2023 for large employers, marking it the third increase to the city's statutory minimum since a wage ordinance was approved in 2017. The minimum wage in Minnesota's largest city is now 43% higher than the state-mandated minimum. After adjusting for cost of living in Minneapolis, which is 2.3% above the national average, the minimum wage equals $14.85 per hour.

5. St. Louis, MO

Under a state law that took effect in 2017, municipalities in Missouri cannot institute a minimum wage that's higher than the state minimum. As a result, minimum wage workers in St. Louis earn $12 per hour. However, St. Louis has one of the lowest cost-of-living indexes in our study at 12.3% below the national average. When adjusting for the city's cost of living, the hourly minimum wage in St. Louis is worth $13.68.