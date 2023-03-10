Police release image of a man after elderly man 'doused with liquid and set on fire' outside mosque

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after an elderly man was set on fire outside a west London mosque last month.

The Metropolitan Police released images of the suspect who allegedly doused a 82-year-old man in a liquid, believed to be petrol , before setting him on fire using a lighter.

The suspect engaged the victim in conversation as they both left the West London Islamic Centre on Singapore Road in Ealing, west London, at around 8pm on February 27.

He then doused the victim in a liquid and set him alight before strolling away from the scene, investigators said.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he received treatment for severe burns to his arms and face.

CCTV images released today show a man kneeling to pray in the mosque in black trousers and a dark puffer jacket, with a white logo over the left side, before leaving the building with a rucksack on his back, wearing brown shoes.

Officers are urging anyone with information to come forward after the 'incredibly shocking incident'.

Investigators acknowledged the anxiety the incident had caused the mosque and its surrounding Muslim community.

Detective Sergeant Steven Constable said: 'I know this will be an incredibly shocking incident for the community and we are carrying out a full investigation into what happened.

'Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern in the wake of this incident and local officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols daily at the mosque.

'We are continuing to work alongside the West London Islamic Centre who have been very supportive of our investigation and have been assisting us with our inquiries.

'A key part of that is identifying the man in the image we have released.'

In urging the public to come forward, he said: 'If you recognise this man I would urge you to get in touch, either directly with police or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.

'I would also urge anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch.'

Anyone who recognises the man or has further information is urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 6422/27FEB.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.