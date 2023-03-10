Weekend Weather 3-10-13-2023 Half and Half and Frost

Cover that vegetation that sprang up recently, and don’t put the covers away just yet because early next week looks to have 2 or 3 more chances of widespread frost.

We will watch Sunday’s possible storm threat, but winds seem to be more of the primary threat this weekend.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Showers before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then showers after 4am. Low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday

Showers before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. High near 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.