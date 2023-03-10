How to Watch: Florida baseball vs Siena Saints on Friday

Florida baseball gets set to host the Siena Saints on Friday, March 10, in the opener of a three-game weekend series at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Gators started the season with a three-game sweep of the visiting Charleston Southern Buccaneers but split a home-and-home with the South Florida Bulls that saw both teams win the away game during the week. The Orange and Blue bounced back from the USF loss with a sweep of the visiting Cincinnati Bearcats two weekends ago but then split another home-and-home with the Jacksonville Dolphins last week.

Last weekend, Florida took two of three at home from the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes before sweeping a midweek series at home against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

How to Watch

FRIDAY (6:30 p.m. EST)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Team Pitcher Record ERA

SIENA TBA — —

FLORIDA RHP Brandon Sproat 3-0 4.86

Florida's Projected Starting Lineup

Position Player Name

C BT Riopelle or Luke Heyman

1B Jac Caglianone or BT Riopelle

2B Cade Kurland

SS Josh Rivera

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Michael Robertson

RF Ty Evans

DH Tyler Shelnut

Series History

OVERALL 11-0

AT HOME 11-0

AWAY 0-0

NEUTRAL 0-0

Florida has hosted Siena five times prior: 2002, 2003, 2008, 2010 and 2018.

Prediction

After watching this Gators team explode on offense this season so far it is not hard to predict a blowout result on Friday night with Florida’s ace on the mound. Expect plenty of fireworks while the bullpen leaks a little but does not burst open.

Florida 12, Siena 2

