How to Watch: Florida baseball vs Siena Saints on Friday
By Adam Dubbin,
5 days ago
Florida baseball gets set to host the Siena Saints on Friday, March 10, in the opener of a three-game weekend series at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Gators started the season with a three-game sweep of the visiting Charleston Southern Buccaneers but split a home-and-home with the South Florida Bulls that saw both teams win the away game during the week. The Orange and Blue bounced back from the USF loss with a sweep of the visiting Cincinnati Bearcats two weekends ago but then split another home-and-home with the Jacksonville Dolphins last week.
Last weekend, Florida took two of three at home from the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes before sweeping a midweek series at home against the Florida Atlantic Owls.
Florida has hosted Siena five times prior: 2002, 2003, 2008, 2010 and 2018.
Prediction
After watching this Gators team explode on offense this season so far it is not hard to predict a blowout result on Friday night with Florida’s ace on the mound. Expect plenty of fireworks while the bullpen leaks a little but does not burst open.
Florida 12, Siena 2
