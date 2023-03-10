Open in App
Adams County, OH
Pike County News Watchman

One Vehicle Crash Leaves One Dead

By Ohio State Highway Patrol,

5 days ago

Franklin Township- The Ohio State Highway Patrol-Georgetown Post is currently investigating a one vehicle traffic crash. The crash occurred on February 23, 2023 at approximately 1:14 P.M., on State Route 73 near Boyd Road, Franklin Township, Adams County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Red 2012 Cadillac SRX, operated by Patricia Carver, age 79, of West Portsmouth, Ohio was driving northbound on State Route 73. Miss Carver drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Miss Carver was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She did not appear to sustain any injuries but was transported by the Adams County EMS to the Adams County Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons.

A rear seat passenger in the vehicle, Eleanor J. Ramsey, age 86, of Lucasville, Ohio was transported by UC Aircare to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A front seat passenger in the vehicle, Margaret C. Mains, age 77, of Portsmouth, Ohio was transported by Adams County EMS to the Adams County Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Both passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

On March 9, 2023, Eleanor J. Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.

