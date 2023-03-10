Open in App
Boston, MA
Nor’easter on track to bring snow, rain, gusty wind to Massachusetts early next week

By Frank O'Laughlin,

6 days ago
A nor’easter is on track to bring snow, rain, and strong wind gusts to Massachusetts early next week.

Friday will be pleasant with mild temperatures and clouds will build through the afternoon. Light snow is expected to arrive in the Boston area after midnight.

Some Bay Staters will see flakes flying Saturday morning, but there will be little to no accumulation, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

The bigger weather concern comes late Monday night into Tuesday when an impact storm is expected to move across Southern New England, Spear wrote in her latest weather blog .

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern Worcester and Middlesex Counties Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

Communities north and west of Interstate 495 could see heavy snow, while the majority of the state will see a wintry mix. Plain rain is on tap for Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

“Significant snow (more than 6″) expected across parts of New England, rain and wind will also be concerns,” wrote Boston 25 News meteorologist Vicki Graf in a tweet.

Gusty wind will also be a threat with the storm and the travel forecast for Monday night, Tuesday morning, and Tuesday afternoon is expected to be dicey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

