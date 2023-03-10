Open in App
Sampson Independent

Raiders take victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Reporter,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iy2WV_0lEVUaX300
Kaison Marley lining up a putt

The Midway Golf team turned in another victory this past week, taking down the competition in convincing style. Competing in another SAC-7 Conference match at Scothurst Golf Course, the Raiders posted a total score of 316, claiming victory by 49 shots over second place West Bladen.

Logan Atkins was the medalist of the day, posting a low score of 73. Kaison Marley was hot on his trail, tallying a 74, and Ryan Naylor posted an 83

Connor Jackson shot 84, Dakota Bedard an 86, Jack Hazelbeck 87, and Hagan Lanier and Jonathan Stephenson 88.

