Open in App
KSN News

Crib bumpers recalled for violating federal ban

By Jacob Burbrink,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cz5lr_0lEVKTf400

Baby crib bumpers sold online are being recalled because they violate a federal ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers sold on Aliexpress.com and Temu.com from November 2022 through January 2023. The NO1 crib bumpers are white and gray and have a cloud pattern. The NO2 crib bumpers are white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bcNU_0lEVKTf400
Photo//CPSC
Photo//CPSC

The recall was initiated because they violate the federal crib bumper ban. The ban was put in place because infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing.

“The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” Sen. Rob Portman said in a press release .

Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold

Anyone with the recalled crib bumpers should cut the tie strings and send Meiling Hou a photo at houmeiling111@outlook.com . After getting the photo, the company will issue a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
El Dorado, KS2 days ago
Hutchinson city manager says firing police chief was not a ‘snap decision’
Hutchinson, KS7 hours ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN6 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL23 hours ago
City of Wichita approves new tobacco ordinance
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Police respond to reports of shots fired in south Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Garden City man sentenced for taking $80K from father
Garden City, KS2 days ago
Tyson Foods closing 2 plants, impacting nearly 1,700 workers
Van Buren, AR16 hours ago
Liberal police investigating a double murder
Liberal, KS2 days ago
Two seriously injured in south Wichita crash
Wichita, KS2 days ago
39-year-old Wichita woman found safe
Wichita, KS15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy