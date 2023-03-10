Open in App
WHNT News 19

Crib bumpers recalled for violating federal ban

By Jacob Burbrink,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vqPb_0lEVJMh000

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Baby crib bumpers sold online are being recalled because they violate a federal ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers sold on Aliexpress.com and Temu.com from November 2022 through January 2023. The NO1 crib bumpers are white and gray and have a cloud pattern. The NO2 crib bumpers are white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bcNU_0lEVJMh000
Photo//CPSC
Photo//CPSC

The recall was initiated because they violate the federal crib bumper ban. The ban was put in place because infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing.

“The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” Sen. Rob Portman said in a press release .

Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold

Anyone with the recalled crib bumpers should cut the tie strings and send Meiling Hou a photo at houmeiling111@outlook.com . After getting the photo, the company will issue a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trial set for dog owner charged in deaths of 2 women
Red Bay, AL2 days ago
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL2 days ago
TN woman held captive in closet for months, police say
Dyersburg, TN2 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL23 hours ago
HPD: 15-year-old killed during drug-related robbery
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Florence woman charged in death of stillborn
Florence, AL2 days ago
Decatur Police identify man killed in Sunday wreck on I-65
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Florence woman hit by vehicle, dies overnight
Florence, AL17 hours ago
3 million socks gifted to homeless after hosiery mill repurposed as sports complex
Fort Payne, AL7 hours ago
Teen, 2 stolen horses dead after car crashes into group in Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Two 18-wheelers catch fire on I-65 ramp near Falkville
Falkville, AL1 day ago
Alabama school system unveils new whiteboard that turns into safe room
Cullman, AL8 hours ago
Biden to unveil executive order to increase background checks on gun sales
Monterey Park, CA1 day ago
Inmates identified in prison stabbing
Dothan, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy