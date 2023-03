plymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Mayflower Church to host Chowder Fest March 18 By Deborah Anderson, Express Staff, 4 days ago

By Deborah Anderson, Express Staff, 4 days ago

KINGSTON …Mayflower Church will host a free Chowder Fest dinner at the Briggs Building, behind the church, at 207 Main Street, Kingston, beginning at 4 ...