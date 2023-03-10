MISD hears reports on Reading Vision 2025

The Marlin ISD School Board of Managers met Feb. 20, 2023, at the Marlin Middle School Library with President Billy Johnson presiding. Board Managers present were Misty Ehlers, Byrleen Terry, and Dr. Darryl Henson, Superintendent of Schools.

The Lone Star Governance recognitions included Student of the Month – Fifth grader Marshun Woodson; Teacher of the Month - Milagros Rodriguez; and Employee of the Month - Vince Margoitaa.

In recognition of Counselor Appreciation Week, District counselors Ingrid Armstead (MMS), Denise Clifton (MHS), and Wanda Jefferson Ward (MES) who is the 2022-23 Counselor of the Year, were noted for their dedication to the students and continued support to help in any area in which they are needed. Superintendent Henson added out of 1200 Texas ISDs, Marlin ISD was named as one of two Demonstration Districts and at the State level, one of four. He applauded the teachers for the changes made for children this past year.

After returning from closed session in deliberation of personnel matters. Superintendent’s reports followed. Marquita McCullum, Director of Elementary Education, reported that based on Reading Vision 2025, Pre-K is on target and First Grade, no significate growth at this time. Continued explicit phonics instruction and walk throughs during this designated time will assist in addressing deficits. Niki Edwards, Executive Director of Academics, presented Mathematics Vision 2025 which indicated based on data, improved growth is evident. Lesson plans are on point and aligned. Teachers will continue to monitor pacing and check for understanding of students.

Consent agenda items included the Bond 2022 update presented by Jesse Bustamante, Director Of Human Resources and Special Projects. Consisting of 25 community members, including city officials, former school board members, current district employees and community individuals, the Bond Advisory Committee developed the scope of work for Legion Field. The committee met immediately after the School Board meeting. CEI Engineering was announced as the Vendor Selection RFQ for engineering services related to the bond including cost estimates, surveying and design layout. Marlin ISD has purchased Topographic survey.

Additional consent agenda items presented included the District’s Financial Report by Dr. Stacy Parker Knight. The district is awaiting $2.6 million from Falls County CAD and only 31 percent of local revenue has been received. The Investment Report indicated the tax pool generated for the month of January $10,841. Dr. Parker Knight provided a resolution to approve the opening of a Lone Star Investment Account. The Chief Financial Officer and Superintendent would serve as signees. The advantage of having such account for bond project to generate additional revenue in interest earnings and continuous access to funds - vendor payments allowed and high yield on investments (currently around 4.7 percent).

Several instructional programs were presented by Dr. Stacy Parker Knight for grant funding purchases including Paper Education America, Inc., a 24-7 tutoring access for homework and Curriculum Associates, LLC-ELLEVATION, a program that works well with other pre-existing programs monitoring, instructional support and provides individualized learning plans. Due to government code: “All district contracts for the purchase of goods and services valued at $50,000 or more in the aggregate for each 12-month period shall be made by the method that provides the best value for a district.” Dr. Parker Knight proposed the approval of Project Delivery/Contract Award Method for Construction Contracts for Bone 2022 projects.

Other consent agenda items included the approval of 2023-2024 Salary Schedules and Stipends including stipends for teachers with Masters/Ph D degrees. Based on a 187 workday, a beginning teacher base salary schedule is $50,798. Niki Edwards reported the need to apply for an attendance day waiver for full day of minutes for missed school days Feb. 2-3, 2023.

The last consent agenda item was the presentation of the Marlin ISD Multi-Hazard Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) and National Incident Management System. Marlin ISD’s top priority is to keep staff and students safe. The Texas School Safety Center conducted a review of Marlin ISD’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP). Some updates made were prevention efforts, training, preparedness, identifying risks and response protocol.

Byrleen Terry moved to accept the consent agenda items. Seconded by Billy Johnson, motion carried. With no further business, the meeting adjourned.