Husband and wife killed by suspected stalker inside Washington home

A husband and wife were shot and killed inside their Washington home early Thursday by the woman’s suspected stalker, who then turned the gun on himself, police said.

Authorities responded to the residence in Redmond around 2:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a home invasion, KOMO reported. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the 35-year-old husband in the front yard of the home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Despite first responders’ efforts to revive him, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

His wife and the attacker were both found dead inside the home. They each suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The woman’s mother, who was visiting the couple from another country, was also present at the time of the break-in. She managed to escape after the intruder wriggled in through the window, said Jill Green, a spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department.

She fled to a neighbor’s home and called 911.

According to authorities, the woman was a stalking victim and had previously filed a “no contact restraining order” against her killer, identified only as a 38-year-old man from Texas. The pair initially connected on the internet. Investigators told KOMO News the female victim was a podcast host and developed a friendship online with the 38-year-old “trucker,” who was a fan of her show.

Neither of the victims have been identified.

A large police presence remained outside the Redmond home late Thursday morning, and an investigation into the deadly violence is ongoing.