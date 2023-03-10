Open in App
Mansfield, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Luxury central Ohio restaurant opens in rediscovered sandstone caverns

By David Rees,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8Xl1_0lEUAPLN00

MANSFIELD, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Caverns unearthed in central Ohio five years ago are now home to an upscale restaurant offering an eight-course fine-dining experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Atwqc_0lEUAPLN00
(Courtesy Photo/Prohibition at the Caverns)

Prohibition at the Caverns welcomes guests at the rear of 51 E. Fourth St., across from The Warehouse Tavern and City Grille in downtown Mansfield. The restaurant sits nearly 30 feet underground in two caves built by German immigrants during the 19th century.

‘The cat is out of the bag:’ Columbus’ growth contributing to ecotourism boon in Hocking Hills

“It’s a very unique experience,” said owner Rick Taylor. “The caverns are made from sandstone blocks that were [quarried] in Richland County, and it’s just an amazing structure.”

The caves were found in 2018 when construction was underway for Hudson & Essex, a premier restaurant also owned by Taylor featuring a deli and a winery. Taylor said the caverns were built around the Civil War for fermenting and predicts there are several other caves in the area that have been filled in or are waiting to be rediscovered.

  • Inside the fine dining experience in Mansfield. (Courtesy Photo/Prohibition at the Caverns)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Em44_0lEUAPLN00
    Inside the fine dining experience in Mansfield. (Courtesy Photo/Prohibition at the Caverns)

Now, after waiting three years for city approval and months of renovations, visitors can travel by elevator down below Hudson & Essex for reservations at Prohibition on Friday and Saturday evenings. The space can hold 40 guests and is available for private events, including wedding rehearsal dinners.

Prohibition’s menu boasts a rotating selection, including fry bread and goat cheese, charred trout with lemon aioli, Peking goose, blackberry sorbet, apple cake, and gingerbread ice cream. The experience is available for $190 per person with wine pairings or $165 per person without wine. View a sample menu here .

Keith Sweat, Jeff Dunham round out 2023 Ohio State Fair concert lineup

“The menu changes, but it’s an eight-course gourmet meal,” Taylor said. “We use local produce, meat, fish, vegetables, and we prepare it in the kitchen right above the caverns.”

Learn more and make a reservation at Prohibition at the Caverns here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Mild winter leads to millions in savings for Ohio
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
5-GW LONGi solar panel factory is coming to Ohio
Pataskala, OH2 days ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio Pie Co. slicing a new style of pizza
Brunswick, OH1 day ago
City of Elyria issues warnings to troubled event center
Elyria, OH20 hours ago
This Amish flea market in Ohio features 70,000 square feet of indoor shopping
Sugarcreek, OH2 days ago
This Massive Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Sugarcreek, OH3 days ago
Rise and Dine: Discover Delaware, Ohio’s Top 5 Breakfast Spots
Delaware, OH2 days ago
Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre to reopen even earlier this year
North Ridgeville, OH1 day ago
Fourth bound and gagged victim found in Summit Co. was shot in head but survived
Akron, OH2 days ago
Victims in Akron triple homicide identified as Youngstown residents
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Beachwood developer’s proposed 20-lot cluster subdivision in North Royalton wins preliminary approval
North Royalton, OH1 day ago
Hinckley Buzzard Day Welcomes the Turkey Buzzard with Family-Friendly Fun
Hinckley Township, OH2 days ago
Man identified: Fatal Elyria house fire
Elyria, OH13 hours ago
LIVE UPDATES: Slick roads, school closings
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Brunswick officials call proposed highway interchange policy ‘disastrous’
Brunswick, OH1 day ago
Looking for Italian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
Middleburg Heights, OH5 days ago
Ohio group Sorelle lives out dream on The Voice
Lexington, OH2 days ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH5 days ago
Whitehall boy found, Ohio Amber Alert canceled
Whitehall, OH3 days ago
Akron, Copley police release statement on bodies bound, gagged
Akron, OH4 days ago
Two arrests made after white supremacists protest drag queen event in Wadsworth
Wadsworth, OH2 days ago
This week’s Most Wanted from The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
Mansfield, OH1 day ago
Brunswick teen convicted of murdering girlfriend
Brunswick, OH2 days ago
North Olmsted Arby’s moves roast beef, horsey sauce and curly fries next door on Lorain Road location: Photos
North Olmsted, OH7 days ago
Deputies find ‘brand new’ Tesla at Columbus speedway, then arrest the driver
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Man arrested in connection to gruesome Summit Co murders
Akron, OH4 days ago
8 people taken to hospital from Lorain Correctional Institution
Grafton, OH4 days ago
Three Dead OHIO: Bodies Found ‘Bound and Gagged’
Akron, OH5 days ago
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Akron, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy