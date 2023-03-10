Le Bonheur president leaving for Austin, Texas job

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital president Michael Wiggins is stepping down from his role to lead Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

“It has been my honor to serve Le Bonheur and the Memphis and Mid-South community,” said Wiggins, who has served as Le Bonheur’s president since April of 2019.

“The Le Bonheur team is truly one of the best and most dedicated groups of pediatric experts in the entire country,” he said. “I continue to be impressed by their professionalism, compassion and expertise on behalf of children. I know they will continue to be a beacon of hope for all children who need them.”

Wiggins came to Le Bonheur four years ago from Children’s Health in Dallas, after longtime president and CEO Meri Armour retired.

During Wiggins’ tenure, the hospital opened its first pediatric inpatient unit in Jackson, Tennessee, began construction on a $95 million expansion in Memphis Medical District, navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrated Le Bonheur’s 70th birthday.

“I want to thank Michael for his service and dedication to children during his time at Le Bonheur,” said Michael Ugwueke, President and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

“He is leaving Le Bonheur in a strong position with dedicated staff who will continue working every day to do our very best for kids in our community.”

Le Bonheur surgeon-in-chief Dr. James “Trey” Eubanks will serve as Le Bonheur’s interim president while the hospital conducts a national search for a new president.

Eubanks has served Le Bonheur for more than 20 years. In addition to his role as surgeon-in-chief, he has been chief of the medical staff at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and is a professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Medicine.

Eubanks was instrumental in Le Bonheur earning the American College of Surgeons Level I Pediatric Trauma designation, enabling optimal trauma care for the children of West Tennessee, North Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas.

“I am confident that Trey will serve Le Bonheur as a strong leader during this transition and continue our commitment to providing the highest level of care for children that our community has grown to expect from Le Bonheur,” Ugwueke said.