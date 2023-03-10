Amy Wants To Know What Grade She Got On Her Kids’ Project

Amy did one of her kids’ school projects and she wants to know what grade she received on it. She did the whole project, and said the amount of time she put in it she should get an A.

She wouldn’t share specifics about what kind of project it was and which child it was for. She said both her kids usually do A worthy work, but she made sure it looked like it was completed by a kid and not an adult. English is both her children's second language and sometimes their teachers give them a pass about that. So, she still thinks some of the errors she made based on that will get her an A.

She said when she gets it back, she’ll let us know what grade she got.