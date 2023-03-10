Open in App
Matisse Thybulle mentions one key difference between Sixers, Blazers

By Ky Carlin,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Banaj_0lEU4PsO00
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers at the deadline on Feb. 9 in what ended up being a four-team deal that brought in Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets.

Thybulle was Philadelphia’s top defender; he wreaked havoc every time he was out on the floor. Though he was an elite defender, questions always existed about his offense. Per team president Daryl Morey, it’s why the Sixers pulled the trigger on the deal for McDaniels.

In 10 games with the Blazers, all starts, Thybulle is averaging 7.5 points and he’s shooting 40.9% from deep on 4.4 attempts per game. He’s also averaging 30.4 minutes in Portland after averaging only 12.1 minutes with the Sixers.

“I see Matisse over there doing good,” said Paul Reed ahead of Thybulle’s return to Philadelphia on Friday. “He’s finding himself. I’m excited to see him. I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I’m pretty sure I’m gonna be talking to him and say what’s up. It’s gonna be good vibes.”

Thybulle listed one key difference between the Sixers and the Blazers to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“Any player that’s playing out of a place of fear is going to struggle,” he said. “Like there’s going to just be friction in everything you try to do. But when you play for a place of just discipline and receptiveness to what the game’s giving and what you are reading from it. I think there’s a lot more opportunity.

“And for me, specifically, I feel like there was a lot more fear-based play in Philadelphia as opposed to what I’m doing here in Portland.”

Thybulle was in a tough situation in Philadelphia. There were plenty of nights he played a bunch of minutes only to not get off the bench the next night. One could make the case it was his doing because of the offensive questions, but he wasn’t able to really battle and play through any mistakes.

Now, he gets that opportunity with the Blazers and he has taken advantage of it.

