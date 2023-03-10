Open in App
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD, FBI face off in Law Enforcement Hockey Classic in Bensenville Saturday

By CBS Chicago Team,

5 days ago

Law Enforcement Hockey Classic in Bensenville happening Saturday 00:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a friendly fight on the ice in honor of our nation's veterans.

Chicago police will face off with the FBI tomorrow night in a hockey game raising money for Honor Flight Chicago.

This is the 10th year for the annual event - including fun side games like Chuck A Puck, a raffle, and a silent auction.

The money helps Honor Flight Chicago take our war veterans to Washington D.C. for a one-day experience visiting the memorials.

"This hockey game is our biggest annual fundraiser and the goal is to raise enough money to fly one plane full of senior war veterans to Washington D.C. for a day of honor and thanks and inspiration for their service to our country," said Doug Meffley of Honor Flight Chicago.

Honor Flight will take its 10,000th veteran to our nation's capital on its next trip. It's flown more than 100 flights.

CPD and the FBI will drop the puck Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at the Edge Ice Arena in Bensenville.

Tickets are still available at honorflightchicago.org . They're $25 for adults and $10 for kids.

