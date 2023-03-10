Open in App
Seattle, WA
Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Picks Officially Revealed

By Corbin K. Smith,

5 days ago

Armed with a top-five pick among four selections in the first two rounds, the Seattle Seahawks also will have an extra day-three pick at their disposal when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around next month.

With the new league year set to kick off with free agency opening next week, the NFL announced the official round-by-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft, including 37 compensatory selections awarded in the third through seventh round.

While the Seattle Seahawks won't have any compensatory picks after signing more qualified free agents than they lost and not having any minority candidates from their coaching staff or front office hired as head coaches or general managers, the organization will still have plenty of draft ammunition to work with. As expected, they will have 10 selections in April, including four picks in the first 52 and the No. 5 overall pick courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Broncos last March.

Most mock draft simulators have listed Seattle with nine selections up to this point. But the team did not have to surrender its seventh round pick as part of a conditional trade with Houston two years ago to acquire cornerback John Reid, so general manager John Schneider will have an additional selection at his disposal at No. 237 overall. They also will hold two fifth round picks as a result of a trade sending cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to Pittsburgh before the 2021 season.

Along with having three extra picks acquired through the Wilson and Witherspoon trades respectively, the Seahawks hold all seven of their native picks, providing general manager John Schneider the ammunition to land blue chip talent and potentially work the board with the draft weekend trades he has become renowned for.

Here's a look at Seattle's round-by-round picks:

Round 1, Pick 5 (via Denver)

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 2, Pick 37 (via Denver)

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 5, Pick 151 (via Pittsburgh)

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 7, Pick 237

