The US Sun

Jake Paul slammed for being ‘disrespectful’ to boxing by calling out Canelo Alvarez as coach lists his three weaknesses

By Jack Figg,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRl8k_0lETyRFo00

JAKE PAUL has been accused of being "disrespectful" to boxing by calling out Canelo Alvarez as three of his weaknesses were pointed out.

The YouTuber-turned boxer voiced lofty goals during his polarising prizefighting career, including winning world titles and beating Canelo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvpzL_0lETyRFo00
Jake Paul was beaten by Tommy Fury Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gt8Kc_0lETyRFo00
Canelo Alvarez has been called out by Jake Paul before Credit: Getty

But when he faced a recognised boxer for the first time in Tommy Fury, he was beaten.

Fury edged out a split-decision in Saudi Arabia and esteemed British coach Shane McGuigan claimed Paul's shortcomings were laid bare.

McGuigan told Boxing King Media: “Of course he was the rightful winner.

"I said it – fundamentals is what wins the fight and I think that’s what the outcome was.

"Whether it was me coaching him doing it or his dad or anyone. It’s just move your feet, offset him.

"Jake Paul leaves his leg behind him, he throws big wide punches, he relies on his power and it was tactically a very easy fight to get right.

"He got clipped once or twice and he held up well, and that was always gonna be the issue is how well does he take a shot.

"He seemed to take them quite well.”

Paul had beaten ex-MMA champions in Ben Askren, 38, Tyron Woodley, 40, and Anderson Silva, 47.

But he was bettered over eight rounds against unbeaten Fury, 23, when they finally put bragging rights and reputations on the line.

McGuigan admitted Paul, 26, deserves respect for going the distance despite his brash callouts in the past.

He said: “Yeah but it’s not what he’s about is it? He’s been calling out people like Canelo and stuff.

"He’s been disrespectful to the sport, so whatever credit you could give him it’s kiboshed with the way he goes about himself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATwvh_0lETyRFo00
Esteemed British boxing coach Shane McGuigan Credit: Sportsfile
