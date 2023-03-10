Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaker just revealed bad news for the camera
By Richard Priday,
4 days ago
The cameras of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be identical to those on the previous model, claims respected leaker Ice Universe . What's more, anyone hoping for an advanced HP2 sensor will be sad to hear that it's apparently "impossible" to add to the Z Fold 5.
HP2 in this case refers to the ISOCELL HP2 200MP sensor used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra 's main camera. This large and high-res sensor has helped the S23 Ultra become the top model on our best camera phones guide, so it's a shame that this won't be coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, at least according to IU.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 already includes Samsung's only under-display camera on the inner display, so it's not as if the company is completely against using its most advanced non-fold-specific parts on a foldable. But if it's truly impossible as IU suggests, then there's no amount of pleading that will make a difference.
Even better, we learned this week that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be significantly lighter than the Fold 4, which is one of the major complaints we've had about Samsung's foldable phones. If Samsung can deliver a big screen without as much bulk, that would be a major win.
We should see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 debut around August or so, joined by the smaller but no doubt still capable Galaxy Z Flip 5 . Keep up with the rumors as they drop with our hub pages, and check out the TG best foldable phones guide to see who's ruling the flexible phone roost right now.
