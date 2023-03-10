Open in App
Whitmore Lake, MI
CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller visits Whitmore Lake Elementary School

By Kylee Miller,

5 days ago

NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller visits Whitmore Lake Elementary School 00:43

WHITEMORE LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller visited Whitmore Lake Elementary School first-graders Thursday.

Kylee had a presentation, talking to the students about her daily job duties, going over different cloud types. Plus, they also talked about predicting the weather, snow, and severe weather. During the severe weather topic, they discussed how to stay safe in case of a severe weather event.

Once they were done with the inside presentation, the students went outside, class by class, to check out the NEXT Weather Tracker.

All the kids had an absolute blast and you should have seen their faces once they saw the NEXT Weather Tracker in person.

This school focuses on STEM fields, and one duty they have in their class is to be the "meteorologist," where they look outside and record the weather. So all the students were super excited to have a real meteorologist talk to all of them.

