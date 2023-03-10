Brian Austin Green ‘Supports’ Ex Megan Fox ‘No Matter What’ Amid Machine Gun Kelly Split Rumors

Shutterstock (2)

He has her back! Brian Austin Green wants the best for his ex-wife, Megan Fox, amid rumors that there’s trouble in paradise with Machine Gun Kelly.

“Brian is grateful he’s in a really good place with Megan and supports her no matter what,” an insider told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 9. They added that Brian, 49, has “no opinion” about Megan’s relationship with MGK, 32.

The source went on to explain that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is “staying out of her private life because it’s none of his business and doesn’t concern him.”

“When it comes to Megan, his only concern is the boys they share,” the insider concluded.

Megan, 36, and Brian were married from 2010 until 2021. The former couple share sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

Brian’s show of support for Megan comes amid months of speculation that she and the “Emo Girl” singer are headed towards a split.

The couple – who got engaged in January 2022 – first sparked split rumors when the Jennifer’s Body actress snubbed him when he leaned in for a kiss at the Daily Front Row Awards in April 2022. The split speculation continued when Megan deleted her Instagram account on February 12, 2023. Just hours before Megan deleted her account, she seemingly hinted that they were having problems by quoting a line from Beyoncé‘s song “Pray You Catch Me” that talks about “dishonesty.”

One fan took to the comments section to speculate that the reason behind their problems was MGK’s alleged cheating scandal with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

After the fan said that he “probably got with Sophie,” Megan fired back by responding, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Sophie, 27, denied being romantically involved with both MGK and Megan.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her rep told Page Six on February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

One week after Megan deleted her account, she returned to Instagram to issue a statement regarding the cheating rumors.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” she wrote in a now-deleted post on February 19. “You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

On February 24, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Megan and MGK are “barely holding on” amid breakup rumors.

While the source said they are “not splitting up,” there is “concern” for the Transformers actress. “I’ve never seen her like this over any man in any situation,” the insider added.

After calling the relationship “toxic,” the source explained that Megan’s friends are “worried about her and would like to see her move on.”