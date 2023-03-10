Suspect Nabbed Within Minutes After Norwalk Bank Robbery, Police Say

Terrance Burden Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A suspect was caught within minutes after allegedly robbing a bank in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Norwalk on Thursday, March 9 at the First County Bank located at 700 Connecticut Ave.

Officers responded to the bank after receiving an emergency report that they had just been robbed by a man wearing a mask and a hat, said Lt, Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.

Bank staff reported that the suspect fled on foot with cash from the bank, and they provided a detailed description of the suspect which was immediately given to the responding patrol units, Dinho said.

Officers arriving in the area, quickly located the man, identified as Terrance Burden, age 42, of Bridgeport, matching the description walking nearby on Connecticut Avenue, and safely took him into custody, police said.

"Thankfully no one was injured and no weapon was displayed," Dinho said.

Burden was arrested and charged with robbery and larceny. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 17.

Anyone with information is asked to please call The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011.

