Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

By Dan Bova,

5 days ago

Look, we've all been there. You made a run for the border to Taco Bell , in desperate need of a Crunchwrap Supreme. You order one and are quickly informed by the guy behind the counter that the Taco Bell you entered is out of Crunchwrap Supremes. Your next move? Slap the guy in the face, obviously.

That's supposedly what happened in this video. It is hard to know exactly what precipitated the fast-food fisticuffs. All we know is that the clip begins at the end of a very heated discussion between a female customer and a male Taco Bell employee, who quite correctly declares, "I'm losing my mind!" And from there, hands, beans and cheese start flying.

The video has garnered more than 10 million views since being posted by Fight Haven. Many of the comments side with the employee — who, while clearly losing his mind, did not throw the first punch. Others see him as the villain, who, at the risk of repeating ourselves, has lost his freaking mind.

Without knowing the facts, it's hard to say who is righteous and who is evil in this scenario, but one thing we can definitely say is that all parties involved seem like they could use a timeout, a hug, and, yes, a Crunchwrap Supreme.

Happy Friday!

