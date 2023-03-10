Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
CBS Miami

NEXT Weather: Seasonable afternoon highs, cold front Saturday

By Lissette Gonzalez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaWKZ_0lETgHJg00

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 3/10/2023 12PM 02:07

MIAMI - It was a cooler start across South Florida Friday morning with temperatures in the low 60s.

Highs in the afternoon will remain seasonable, in the low 80s, under mostly sunny skies. It will be mainly dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48N64D_0lETgHJg00
What to expect NEXT Weather

The rain chance increases Saturday due to a cold front. It will be even warmer on Saturday with highs climbing to the upper 80s. Sunday we stay warm but drier with highs in the mid 80s.

The heat is on next Monday as highs soar to around 90 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next stronger cold front.

By next Wednesday lows will fall to the upper 50s and highs will only be in the upper 70s.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
NEXT Weather: Not as hot, afternoon showers possible
Miami, FL1 day ago
NEXT Weather: Near record heat
Miami, FL2 days ago
Doral area power outage affecting traffic, businesses
Doral, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Five years since FIU pedestrian bridge collapse that killed six
Miami, FL10 hours ago
Several Miami landmark buildings to glow orange for MS Awareness Week
Miami, FL2 days ago
Stranahan House guide remembers accomplished namesake
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Students challenged to imagine Florida's future through art
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami-Dade Special Response Team shot at while executing warrant
Miami, FL1 day ago
"A feast for the senses" Jazz in the Gardens returns this weekend in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens, FL5 days ago
Woman killed after being ejected during chain collision crash
Miami Gardens, FL10 hours ago
Person struck by train in Aventura
Aventura, FL1 day ago
2 Miami-Dade officers hurt during crash linked to stolen vehicle investigation
Miami, FL1 day ago
Lockdowns at Dillard, Fort Lauderdale High Schools lifted after threats spurred response
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
High earners priced out of South Florida housing market
Miami, FL10 hours ago
Mom accused of leaving baby unattended at Miami Beach hotel
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
Fort Lauderdale police investigate report of felony animal neglect in deaths of puppies
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Police ID shooter, victims of apparent murder-suicide at Miami Lakes home
Miami Lakes, FL2 days ago
Girls Inc. works to empower young women, provide them with opportunities
Miami, FL1 day ago
City of Hollywood honors 100-year-old WWII Veteran Frank Orilio
Hollywood, FL9 hours ago
3 dead, 1 hurt during collision between ATV, dump truck
Hialeah Gardens, FL4 days ago
Fort Lauderdale police ask for help after man's body found wrapped in garbage bag
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
Spravato praised as effective treatment for depression
Miami, FL3 hours ago
Video shows officers saving child's life after car ends up in SW canal
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miramar police will be first in Broward to hire a social worker
Miramar, FL2 days ago
Board member: 100 teens involved in melee at Fort Lauderdale High
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
Police: Search on for Dodge Challenger involved in Hollywood road-rage shooting
Hollywood, FL5 days ago
Extended conversation with exonerated man who was sentenced to 400 years
Pompano Beach, FL3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy