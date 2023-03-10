Taya Valkyrie likely going to AEW or WWE

Valkyrie's next destination could be made clear soon.
Taya Valkyrie could soon be joining AEW or WWE.
Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Valkyrie is "likely" going to either AEW or WWE. Whichever promotion her next destination is, it's supposed to be made clear within a short period of time.
Meltzer wrote that Valkyrie has finished up with Impact Wrestling and also isn't committed to MLW for a long time:
Valkyrie finished up with Impact as she was working with both companies [Impact and MLW] and on occasion AAA, where she still holds their Reina de Reinas title. She is not committed [to MLW] for a long time either. She is likely going to AEW or WWE and whichever one is supposed to be made clear within a short period of time.
Comments / 0