Taya Valkyrie likely going to AEW or WWE

Valkyrie's next destination could be made clear soon.

Taya Valkyrie could soon be joining AEW or WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Valkyrie is "likely" going to either AEW or WWE. Whichever promotion her next destination is, it's supposed to be made clear within a short period of time.

Meltzer wrote that Valkyrie has finished up with Impact Wrestling and also isn't committed to MLW for a long time:

Valkyrie finished up with Impact as she was working with both companies [Impact and MLW] and on occasion AAA, where she still holds their Reina de Reinas title. She is not committed [to MLW] for a long time either. She is likely going to AEW or WWE and whichever one is supposed to be made clear within a short period of time.

The Death Dollz (Valkyrie & Jessicka) are defending their Knockouts Tag Team titles against The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) on the episode of Impact Wrestling that airs next Thursday.

Valkyrie currently holds the MLW Women's Featherweight Championship. She's defending the title against Delmi Exo at MLW's War Chamber tapings in New York City on Thursday, April 6.

Valkyrie formerly wrestled for WWE, going by the name Franky Monet in NXT. She signed with WWE in February 2021 but was released that November.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill has challenged a Canadian wrestler to step up to her when AEW comes to Winnipeg for Dynamite and Rampage next week. Valkyrie is from Canada.