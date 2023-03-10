'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Appears Unbothered In First Sighting Since Trashing 'Known Liar' Raquel Leviss Over Restraining Order

MEGA

Scheana Shay made her first appearance in public after trashing ex-friend Raquel Leviss for filing a restraining order against her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shay, 37, hit up the f45 studio gym with her husband Brock Davies . The Bravo star looked unbothered as she worked out intensely.

The snaps, obtained by Page Six , are the first time we’ve seen Shay since she called out Leviss and called her a “known liar and a cheat.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Leviss was granted a temporary restraining order against Shay after claiming she had punched her in the left eye. She said the confrontation started after she revealed to Shay she was having an affair with their friend Arianna Madix ’s longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval .

In her filing, Leviss claimed that Shay “doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend.”

Leviss included a series of photos that showed her with a bruised face and a semi-black eye. The court ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss which may cause problems with the upcoming reunion taping.

Shay fired back at the accusations yesterday via her attorney Neama Rahmani.

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched [Raquel], period," Rahmani said "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with [Raquel] going forward," the statement added. "The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Leviss has decided to step back from her affair with Sandoval to focus on herself.

Earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules star said, “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship.”

She added, “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom, and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal.”