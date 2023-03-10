Open in App
RadarOnline

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Appears Unbothered In First Sighting Since Trashing 'Known Liar' Raquel Leviss Over Restraining Order

By Ryan Naumann,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r11SN_0lETYOzZ00
MEGA

Scheana Shay made her first appearance in public after trashing ex-friend Raquel Leviss for filing a restraining order against her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shay, 37, hit up the f45 studio gym with her husband Brock Davies . The Bravo star looked unbothered as she worked out intensely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeejE_0lETYOzZ00
BRAVO

The snaps, obtained by Page Six , are the first time we’ve seen Shay since she called out Leviss and called her a “known liar and a cheat.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Leviss was granted a temporary restraining order against Shay after claiming she had punched her in the left eye. She said the confrontation started after she revealed to Shay she was having an affair with their friend Arianna Madix ’s longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik1iP_0lETYOzZ00
RADARONLINE.COM

In her filing, Leviss claimed that Shay “doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend.”

Leviss included a series of photos that showed her with a bruised face and a semi-black eye. The court ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss which may cause problems with the upcoming reunion taping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8Y3f_0lETYOzZ00
RadarOnline.com

Shay fired back at the accusations yesterday via her attorney Neama Rahmani.

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched [Raquel], period," Rahmani said "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d179W_0lETYOzZ00

"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with [Raquel] going forward," the statement added. "The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Leviss has decided to step back from her affair with Sandoval to focus on herself.

Earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules star said, “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship.”

She added, “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom, and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Raquel Leviss Reportedly Ghosting Tom Sandoval While Hiding Out In LA Amid Scandal
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Tom Sandoval seen leaving home with packed bags following Ariana Madix split
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
Shoeless Ariana Madix awkwardly tries to avoid cheating Tom Sandoval
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
I Went To SUR Restaurant From 'Vanderpump Rules' & Here's What You Don't See On The Show
West Hollywood, CA6 days ago
Todd Chrisley's Troubled Son Kyle Pulled 'Fixed Blade' On Boss, Faces 15 Years If Convicted
Smyrna, TN14 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy