The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into the 2023 NFL draft with a long list of needs on both sides of the ball, so they’ll have to find the best match of need and value with their first-round pick.

After getting bounced from the playoffs in the first round last season, the Bucs are currently slotted to pick 19th in the first round of this year’s draft. While that won’t be high enough to land any of this year’s elite prospects, there should still be plenty of talent still left on the board at multiple positions of need for Tampa Bay

Here’s an updated look at the players the Bucs could target with their top pick in the 2023 draft:

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports