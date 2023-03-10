PPB: Man killed, 13-year-old critically wounded over two days

Two shootings in two days left a man dead and a 13-year-old boy critically wounded in Southeast Portland.

No one has been arrested.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation into the fatal shooting began at 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, when East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard in the area of Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard Frontage Road. When officers arrived they found a man deceased near a homeless camp

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived.

The Homicide Unit respond to investigate. If anyone has information about this case is asked to contact Det. Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0449, or Det. Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433 and reference case number 23-62542.

The investigation into the shooting of the 13-year-old began at 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, when East Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 2000 block of Southeast 112th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a wounded juvenile male. Paramedics responded and the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived.

The Focused Intervention Team responded to assist with the investigation. Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team are also actively investigating.

The shooting happened in a busy area and detectives believe there may be witnesses who have not spoken to investigators. They said eyewitnesses or video evidence is crucial in solving such cases and crime victims need people to come forward with information. Anyone with information about this shooting are asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 23-61363, or tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.