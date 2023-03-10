Healthy Living: The healing benefits of music therapy

The power of music to heal has been known for centuries.

In 1944, the first bachelor of arts program for music therapy was established at Michigan State University. The program brought together the best research on the physiological, social, spiritual, and psychological effects of music as a healing tool.

Jillian Iurlano, a certified music therapist, joined More in the Morning to provide you with the healing benefits of music therapy.

Music therapy provides patients and clients a way to communicate when words fail them.

It is a clinical tool that music therapists use to resolve pain, anxiety, restlessness, confusion, and spiritual unrest. It may be hard facing the holidays, a time supposed to be full of happiness, anticipation, and celebration.

The field has kept pace with developments in resolving physical and non-physical distress in children and adults. Music Therapists work with adults and children, using music therapeutically to resolve their physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs.

